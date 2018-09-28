Delay in release of funds resented

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Resentment is brewing among villagers and elected representatives of Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks of the district over delay in release of sanctioned funds under ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas’ (our village, our development) programme.

They alleged that the programme, which aims to reach out to people in rural areas and involve themselves in developmental activities, is far away from its objectives. After two months of its implementation, fund is yet be allocated to 29 panchayats of Tirtol and 19 panchayats of Raghunathpur blocks, they said.

In March, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the programme at Palasol panchayat under Jagatsinghpur block and sanctioned `25 lakh for construction of different projects.

Later, the State Government decided to launch the programme at block-level instead of panchayat-level.

The Chief Minister again launched the programme for 29 panchayats of Tirtol in July and 19 panchayats in Raghunathpur blocks in August. Expect Palasol, no panchayat has received funds for implementation of the programme, they added.

Tirtol Block Development Officer (BDO) Ranjan Kumar Parida said the Chief Minister had announced `4.75 crore package for implementation of different projects in 29 panchayats of the block. Though three months have passed, funds are yet to be released to the block office, he added.

Sarpanch of Gualipur in Raghunathpur block Janaki Ballabha Swain said, “Earlier, we had given the list of projects worth `21 lakh for the panchayat, but Government has not released fund. The Chief Minister had announced `3.75 crore development package for 19 panchayats in our block.”

Members of PRI alleged that the programme is a multi-pronged strategy of ruling BJD to woo the masses in rural and urban areas across the district. It is being organised as party programme spending lakhs of rupees from the State exchequer.Though there is a provision for involvement of Sarpanch and PS members, they have no role for selection of projects in many panchayats, they added.