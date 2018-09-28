Home States Odisha

Journalist Abhijit Iyer told to appear before House panel over 'derogatory remarks' on Odisha

Iyer Mitra had come to Odisha on September 15, apparently at the invitation of former MP Baijayant Panda.

Published: 28th September 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha-based journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A six-member Assembly committee Friday issued a notice to summon journalist Abhijit Iyer over his alleged derogatory remarks against Odisha, its places of worship and the lawmakers.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, who is also the chairman of the committee, said Iyer Mitra has been asked to appear before the panel members on October 11.

"It has been decided to issue a notice to Iyer Mitra to appear in person before the House committee on October 11, 2018.

He is urged to remain present at 11 am on October 11 in room number 54 of the Odisha Assembly," he told reporters.

Iyer Mitra had come to Odisha on September 15, apparently at the invitation of former MP Baijayant Panda.

After touring Puri, Konark and Chilika, he allegedly posted derogatory remarks on social media insulting the state, its culture and tradition and the lawmakers.

He was arrested by Odisha Police, with help of Delhi Police, on September 20 on the charge of outraging religious sentiments of the people.

A Delhi court later granted him bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed him to join the investigation at Konark police station.

The six-member committee sought Iyer Mitra's deposal after recording statements of Odisha DGP, Director of Intelligence, and head of two media houses Friday, Mishra said.

"Taking into account evidences and statements of the witnesses a prima facie has been made against Iyer Mitra.

The committee will like to hear his version in regard to alleged derogatory remarks made against the state, Konark Temple, Jagannath Temple and the lawmakers," he added.

The House panel, with BJD MLAs Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallick, Arun Sahoo, Sanjay Dasburma and BJP legislature party leader K V Singhdeo as members, was constituted on September 20, the day Iyer Mitra was arrested.

It is scheduled to submit its probe report on the first day of the next session of the Odisha Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhijit Iyer Journalist Odisha Assembly Derogatory remarks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai