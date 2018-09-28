KIIT among three from State in global ranking league

Home States Odisha

IIT-Bhubaneswar, NIT-Rourkela and KIIT University from Odisha have found place in ‘The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019’ published on Wednesday.

BHUBANESWAR:IIT-Bhubaneswar, NIT-Rourkela and KIIT University from Odisha have found place in ‘The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019’ published on Wednesday.While IIT-Bhubaneswar and NIT-Rourkela have been ranked between 601-800 this year out of 1,258 institutions worldwide, KIIT has been placed in 1,001+ ranking category.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019, billed as the biggest international league table, so far is the only global university performance indicator to judge research-intensive universities across their core missions like teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Universities across 86 countries were scrutinised.

While India rank of IIT-Bhubaneswar is 10th among 49 institutions, NIT is ranked 7th. KIIT is the only self-financing University in Eastern India to enter the ranking league.Despite being a new university, it has managed to get a place in the coveted ranking by securing an impressive position in 1,001+ category.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, founder of KIIT and KIIS Achyuta Samanta said the feat was achieved due to the hard work and relentless efforts of the staff and students of the institution.
“KIIT was started in a rented house with just Rs 5,000. Now, it has achieved global recognition and is placed among the top 1,001+ universities of the world. I hope all faculty members and staff would keep up the good work and continue to do better in future,” he added.

