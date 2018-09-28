Mother of arrested OFS officer ends life

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a tragic incident, mother of an Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of an apartment in Jaydev Vihar here on Thursday.

The 70-year old woman, Debaki Prusty and her husband Sunakar Prusty, a retired teacher, were staying with their daughter Nalini Kumari Prusty who was recently arrested on charges of accumulation of disproportion assets by the State Vigilance. In fact, their son-in-law Bijay Ketan Sahu too was arrested on similar charges.

Debaki is believed to have ended her life by jumping off the terrace which was on the fourth floor of the apartment.According to Sahid Nagar Police, a suicide note was recovered in which Debaki had reportedly urged her husband to take care of their grandson who is staying abroad. The victim also informed her husband where to find the key of one of the drawers. She had mentioned about financial hardships in the note.

“Since the victim had only one daughter, the elderly couple was staying with her and their son-in-law,” police said adding, according to preliminary investigation, it seemed that the woman was depressed over the recent turmoil.

“The elderly woman was declared brought dead at the hospital. We have registered an unnatural death case and further investigation is on,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu told The Express.