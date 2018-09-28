No plan to cage Sundari now, say forest officials

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Forest department authorities have ruled out any immediate plan to cage tigress Sundari which is now on the hill top in Hatidhara Reserve Forest under Athamallik forest division.

It has three options depending on the situation. “We do not plan to trap the tigress in cage immediately as she is in good condition on the hill top of Hatidhara forest. If need arises to trap the tigress, we have three options. One is to drive her into the reserve area or trap in the cage by giving live prey and the third is to tranquillise her for relocation into deep forest in the tiger reserve,” said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Athmallick forest division, Samyak Samantray.

“Three forest teams having doctors and scientists along with tranquilliser squad are tracking the tigress round the clock. She is in forest from September 21 and has never tried to cross the border line. As she is in deep forest, she must be preying on animals in Hatidhara. We are constantly monitoring and checking her movements,” he added.Samantray said the tigress is in good health and has not preyed upon any domestic animal after hunting down one cow in the forest a few days back.

Sundari was brought to Odisha from Madhya Pradesh as part of Odisha Government’s plan to bring six tigers from the Central Indian State. She was brought to Satkosia Tiger Reserve on June 28 and lodged in an enclosure. On August 17, Sundari was released into the forest and since then, she is still in her own territory and prefers to stay near human habitation. For the tiger conservators, the alleged incident of Sundari killing a woman in Hatibari village near Tikarpara came as a setback.