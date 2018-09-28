Home States Odisha

No plan to cage Sundari now, say forest officials

Forest department authorities have ruled out any immediate plan to cage tigress Sundari which is now on the hill top in Hatidhara Reserve Forest under Athamallik forest division.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Forest department authorities have ruled out any immediate plan to cage tigress Sundari which is now on the hill top in Hatidhara Reserve Forest under Athamallik forest division.

It has three options depending on the situation. “We do not plan to trap the tigress in cage immediately as she is in good condition on the hill top of Hatidhara forest. If need arises to trap the tigress, we have three options. One is to drive her into the reserve area or trap in the cage by giving live prey and the third is to tranquillise her for relocation into deep forest in the tiger reserve,” said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Athmallick forest division, Samyak Samantray.

“Three forest teams having doctors and scientists along with tranquilliser squad are tracking the tigress round the clock. She is in forest from September 21 and has never tried to cross the border line. As she is in deep forest, she must be preying on animals in Hatidhara. We are constantly monitoring and checking her movements,” he added.Samantray said the tigress is in good health and has not preyed upon any domestic animal after hunting down one cow in the forest a few days back.

Sundari was brought to Odisha from Madhya Pradesh as part of Odisha Government’s plan to bring six tigers from the Central Indian State. She was brought to Satkosia Tiger Reserve on June 28 and lodged in an enclosure. On August 17, Sundari was released into the forest and since then, she is still in her own territory and prefers to stay near human habitation. For the tiger conservators, the alleged incident of Sundari killing a woman in Hatibari village near Tikarpara came as a setback.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hatidhara forest Hatidhara Reserve Forest Athamallik forest division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting