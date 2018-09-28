Home States Odisha

Odisha government asks NSC to pay for damaged onion seeds

The Corporation has also been directed to conduct a field verification with the help of Horticulture Department staff and complete the inspection by October 5.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing flak for poor germination of onion seeds, the State Government has asked the National Seeds Corporation (NSC) to pay compensation to affected farmers and bring back the left over seeds from different places on its own.

The Corporation has also been directed to conduct a field verification with the help of Horticulture Department staff and complete the inspection by October 5. “NSC will provide Rs 3,000 to each farmer for raising nursery bed for one acre transplantation by utilising four kg seeds. The compensation will be provided on pro-rata basis. If farmers have paid for the seeds, it has to be refunded, and no seed cost shall be paid to NSC with respect to poor quality,” said an official.

National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF) and NSC had applied for empanelment following an Expression of Interest (EoI) invited during May, 2018 for supply of onion seeds. Before empanelment of supplier, the source verification was done by the expert team and the seed samples were sent to Static Soil Testing Laboratory (SSTL), Bhubaneswar for germination test and instructions were issued to field offices to test the onion seeds. Sources said the NSC had supplied 74.89 quintal of kharif onion seeds of agrifound dark red variety. As per the report of SSTL, huge quantity of onion seeds did not qualify in the test and germination percentage was very poor.

Of eight samples tested, only one passed the test with 74 per cent germination. Others were in the range of 29 pc to 48 pc. As per field report, the germination percentage was zero to 60 for seeds received in seven lots out of 12 lots received. “Out of 74.89 quintal seeds, only 5.6 quintal was found to be good as per SSTL report. While 13.40 quintal has already been sown, the rest 55.88 quintal seeds will be returned to NSC,” said the official. As per the opinion of technical committee, which had met recently, the seeds showing good germination will be utilised and subsidy provided to farmers.

In future, no seed will be supplied to farmers without SSTL report and farmers will be motivated to take up rabi crop in the main field, it advised. Meanwhile, Director of Horticulture Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya has urged Regional Manager of NSC to take immediate steps for payment of compensation and return of left over seeds.

