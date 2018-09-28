Home States Odisha

Rabi Nanda, Bahinipati trade barbs

The verbal duel between BJD leader and former Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and State Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati has charged up the political atmosphere here.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:11 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The verbal duel between BJD leader and former Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and State Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati has charged up the political atmosphere here.
On Wednesday, Bahinipati blamed BJD leaders for the deteriorating law and order situation in Jeypore town after BJD youth wing town president Bikash Patra fired at two persons. He also accused Nanda of promoting goons. In his counter attack, Nanda said the law and order situation in the town has deteriorated after Bahinipati was elected MLA.

Nanda said the Congress leaders have links with notorious criminals of the State and are now shedding crocodile tears on growing crime rate in the town.He clarified that the BJD is not responsible for firing incident that took place in Jeypore three days back, and said it was due to an animosity between the BJD youth wing president and other parties. “The party would not tolerate such heinous acts and demands immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the firing,” he added.

Meanwhile, police are yet to nab the culprits including BJD youth wing president. Sources said Patra along with other accused are likely to surrender after the courts open.

