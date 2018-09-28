Home States Odisha

SC restrains lawyers from strike, orders probe by IG

The investigating officer of the case DIG Himansu Lal had submitted two reports in connection with progress in investigation in the court.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Giving a jolt to the striking lawyers of Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha to transfer investigation of the lawyer’s assault case to the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch while restraining the agitating lawyers from continuing strike.

A division bench of Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra who had stated that he was compelled to file the petition before the apex court as his liberty was affected and he was unable to move Orissa High Court due to the ongoing Bar Association’s strike arising out of police-lawyers conflict.

“Keeping the aforesaid in view, we direct Director General of Police, Orissa to transfer the investigation to the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch who shall himself investigate with the assistance of Superintendent of Police and we are sure he shall conduct the investigation with all sincerity, concern and objectivity,” the order stated.

“As we are passing this order, we would restrain the Orissa High Court Bar Association and other connected Associations from going on strike and to resume the court work so that no impediment is caused in the right of access to justice of any litigant and likes of the petitioner can file appropriate application before the High Court to protect their liberty and agitate their grievances,” added the order maintaining that the interim order passed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Saket shall remain in force till October 5, 2018 to facilitate the petitioner to move the High Court of Orissa.

After getting the copy of the order, the Orissa High Court Bar Association has convened an emergency general body meeting on Friday to discuss the cessation of court work in view of Supreme Court’s order.
On the other hand, though the PIL filed in connection with the incident was put up before the division bench of Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Thursday, the hearing was deferred to Friday as no one was present on behalf of the petitioner.

The investigating officer of the case DIG Himansu Lal had submitted two reports in connection with progress in investigation in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting