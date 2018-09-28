SC restrains lawyers from strike, orders probe by IG

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Giving a jolt to the striking lawyers of Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha to transfer investigation of the lawyer’s assault case to the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch while restraining the agitating lawyers from continuing strike.

A division bench of Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra who had stated that he was compelled to file the petition before the apex court as his liberty was affected and he was unable to move Orissa High Court due to the ongoing Bar Association’s strike arising out of police-lawyers conflict.

“Keeping the aforesaid in view, we direct Director General of Police, Orissa to transfer the investigation to the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch who shall himself investigate with the assistance of Superintendent of Police and we are sure he shall conduct the investigation with all sincerity, concern and objectivity,” the order stated.

“As we are passing this order, we would restrain the Orissa High Court Bar Association and other connected Associations from going on strike and to resume the court work so that no impediment is caused in the right of access to justice of any litigant and likes of the petitioner can file appropriate application before the High Court to protect their liberty and agitate their grievances,” added the order maintaining that the interim order passed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Saket shall remain in force till October 5, 2018 to facilitate the petitioner to move the High Court of Orissa.

After getting the copy of the order, the Orissa High Court Bar Association has convened an emergency general body meeting on Friday to discuss the cessation of court work in view of Supreme Court’s order.

On the other hand, though the PIL filed in connection with the incident was put up before the division bench of Orissa High Court comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Thursday, the hearing was deferred to Friday as no one was present on behalf of the petitioner.

The investigating officer of the case DIG Himansu Lal had submitted two reports in connection with progress in investigation in the court.