Skill centres in all districts soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Kausal Kendra (PMKK) at Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The skill centre, set up under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) by Sri Sri Rural Development Trust, will impart training on organic farming, domestic health assistant, plumber, advance stitching, electric and mechanic repairing to 1,000 youths each year.

An agrement was signed between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Sri Sri Rural Development Trust to set up skill centres in 16 jails across the country for the training of inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said skill development centres will be set up in all districts of the State to enhance skills of youths in different trades and make them employable. It is a state-of-the-art aspirational model training centre which will equip the youth of the region with skills and facilitate their empowerment. The objective behind PMKK is to empower the youth by providing market-relevant skill training and develop entrepreneurship, he added.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said everyone needs to come together and align energies to pursue the higher agenda of development. “Service to the country is service to God. The PMKVY is laudable initiative by the Central Government to ensure skill development of our youth,” he added. He also announced that PMKK at Dharmagarh will start functioning from October and efforts are on to set up a campus of Sri Sri University in Kalahandi for which, required land has already been identified.