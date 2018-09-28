Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb assures safety of Odia students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday assured safety and protection for Odia students in Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan at Agartala who were allegedly assaulted by local students and people.

Stating that students from Odisha are Tripura’s children too, Deb tweeted that no anti-social activities will be allowed in the land of ‘Ma Tripursundari’. “I assure full protection of students from across India in Tripura,” he said. Deb said he had spoken to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assured him of full safety of the Odia students.

After a video depicting the plight of Odia students of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan went viral, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Thursday tweeted that he spoke to his Tripura counterpart following which the local Superintendent of Police visited the educational institution and assured security and help to the students. “I am closely monitoring the situation and in regular touch with the DGP there,” Dr Sharma said.

Talking to mediapersons, Principal Secretary in Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi said, “Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri Radha Madhav Dash and Higher Education department Director Parameswaran B are leaving for Agartala on Thursday to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Alleging harassment and physical assault by local students and people, about 90 BEd students and 10 teachers from Odisha had desperately sought urgent intervention of the State Government for their safety. The frightened Odia students and teachers had also met the VC of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan on September 20 and demanded action against the accused.

In the video, a girl student said locals beat up some of the Odia students including girls and threatened them to leave the Sansthan. “We request the Odisha Government to come to our rescue as our life is at stake,” she said. Narrating her ordeal, another Odia girl said the local students have been on a strike for the last 8-10 days demanding their ouster from the institution.

Former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, in a tweet on Wednesday, had requested Deb to look into the matter urgently and do the needful at the earliest to ensure safety of Odia students. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik also requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take up the matter with his Tripura counterpart immediately to ensure the safety of the students. Union Minister Pradhan had also discussed the matter with Deb.