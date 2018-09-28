Home States Odisha

Villagers call off agitation

Normalcy was restored in Aryapalli village after the agitating villagers withdrew the stir following an assurance of adequate compensation and employment for local youth.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Normalcy was restored in Aryapalli village after the agitating villagers withdrew the stir following an assurance of adequate compensation and employment for local youth. The villagers had stopped dredging by Orissa Sands Complex (OSCOM), a unit of Atomic Energy Ministry, at the beach and also staged dharna for the last nine days.

At a tripartite meeting called by Additional District Magistrate, it was decided to consider the demands favourably. At the meeting, presided over by the ADM and attended by Chatrapur sub-collector, officials of OSCOM and representatives of the agitating villagers, it was decided that a committee of the villagers would be formed. As per the recommendation of the committee local youths would be engaged in OSCOM as per the existing norms. It also decided that private lands taken for dredging would be surveyed jointly by Chatrapur Tehsildar, OSCOM and villagers.

The report would be submitted to district administration by October 30. The authorities would consider the appeal of villagers for names of the 12 persons, against whom OSCOM authorities registered cases, within next week. It was also decided not to dredge the beach within 70 metres of private house or structures. OSCOM resumed its dredging in north side.

