Walk to mark World Tourism Day in City

Odisha Tourism organised a walk from Kalinga Stadium to Utkal Mandap here to mark World Tourism Day on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism organised a walk from Kalinga Stadium to Utkal Mandap here to mark World Tourism Day on Thursday.Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda flagged off the walk in which more than 1,000 persons including students, senior citizens, members of skating associations, representatives of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Travel Association, tour operators and Odisha State Tourist Guide Association participated.

Artistes from nine different troupes presented traditional dance forms including Gotipua, Sambalpuri, Odissi and Medha Nacha to showcase Odisha’s rich culture. The event is being seen as a curtain raiser for the ensuing Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Later in the day, a 10-day food festival was kicked off at IDCO Exhibition Ground where around 22 stalls have been opened by different hotels, OTDC, Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Nutrition, Omfed and other organisations.

A variety of food items including Indian and continental dishes are available at the festival venue. Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Director Archana Patnaik and Joint Director Utpal K Pati were among those present at the event.

