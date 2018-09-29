Home States Odisha

After Supreme Court suggestion, Queue system at Puri temple from October 1

A consensus in this regard has been reached among all the stakeholders to implement 10 out of the 12 SC proposals to streamline temple affairs, SJTA chief administrator Pradipta Mohapatra said.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath Temple. | (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Shree Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri will implement a queue system at the temple from October 1 on an experimental basis. The measure was already suggested by the Supreme Court.

A consensus in this regard has been reached among all the stakeholders to implement 10 out of the 12 SC proposals to streamline temple affairs, SJTA chief administrator Pradipta Mohapatra said.

According to reports, the devotees will form a queue at Simhadwara (lion’s gate) and move to the temple through barricades. 

After darshan, the devotees will exit through the Uttaradwara (north gate). There will be separate barricades for men and women. 

There are also crowd control plans in place to have additional space for devotees, sources said.

During a meeting of the Jagannath temple management committee, presided over by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb, it was decided that all gold and silver donated to the temple would be stored in the bank locker every Monday. Later, all the valuables will be converted into gold bonds, according to SJTA.

Other important decisions taken at the meeting included making all the accounts related information of Puri Srimandir available on the website by February 2019, the reduction in the number of employees and the centralisation of the location of all sections and offices of the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puri Jagannath Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final