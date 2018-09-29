After Supreme Court suggestion, Queue system at Puri temple from October 1

By Online Desk

The Shree Jagannath temple administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri will implement a queue system at the temple from October 1 on an experimental basis. The measure was already suggested by the Supreme Court.

A consensus in this regard has been reached among all the stakeholders to implement 10 out of the 12 SC proposals to streamline temple affairs, SJTA chief administrator Pradipta Mohapatra said.

According to reports, the devotees will form a queue at Simhadwara (lion’s gate) and move to the temple through barricades.

After darshan, the devotees will exit through the Uttaradwara (north gate). There will be separate barricades for men and women.

There are also crowd control plans in place to have additional space for devotees, sources said.

During a meeting of the Jagannath temple management committee, presided over by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb, it was decided that all gold and silver donated to the temple would be stored in the bank locker every Monday. Later, all the valuables will be converted into gold bonds, according to SJTA.

Other important decisions taken at the meeting included making all the accounts related information of Puri Srimandir available on the website by February 2019, the reduction in the number of employees and the centralisation of the location of all sections and offices of the temple.