BJD fuel strike on October 1

Members of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will stage a demonstration in front of Raj Bhawan here on October 1 to protest rise in price of petrol and diesel. 

Published: 29th September 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will stage a demonstration in front of Raj Bhawan here on October 1 to protest rise in price of petrol and diesel. Announcing this at a press conference here on Friday, general secretaries of the party, Sanjay Kumar Dasburma and Arun Sahu said the party will intensify its agitation if the price of petrol and diesel is not brought down. They said members of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD), Biju Chhatra Janata Dal and Biju Mahila Janata Dal will participate in the demonstration. 

Dasburma said price of petrol which was Rs 62.41 per litre on July 1, 2017 has increased to Rs 82.03 per litre now while the price of diesel has increased to Rs 79.86 per litre from Rs 57.51 per litre during the same period. “Such unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel has affected the common citizens,” he added.

Putting the blame on the BJP-led Central Government for the situation, Dasburma said, “Perhaps BJP’s Mission 120 will be achieved after fuel price reaches Rs 120 per litre.” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra, president of BYJD Amaresh Patri and president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Rana Pratap Patra were present at the press meet.

