BU floats admission notice sans approval

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A decision taken in haste by the Syndicate of Berhampur University to open Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) course on self-financing mode has left students harassed. The university went ahead floating an admission notice sans an approval by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to open the course.

The Syndicate, in a meeting on August 14, allowed to float advertisement for admission to B.Pharma course, having 60 seats, from the current academic year of 2018-19. Advertisement was accordingly published in regional dailies a few days later and students from across the State had applied.

After scrutiny of 85 application forms, intimation letters were sent to 60 selected students directing them to send their original certificates and other relevant documents with bank drafts to the university on or before October 6 for admission. Classes were scheduled to begin from October 10. Students, subsequently, sent in the original marksheets and other documents to the university’s School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (SPER).

However, in a notification dated September 26 on the university website, the Syndicate members notified that admission to the course would be delayed as the course has not been approved by PCI yet and asked the students to collect their certificates and bank drafts from the university.

A Giri, a student of Keonjhar, was selected for admission to Centurion University but had to forgo the seat after he received the intimation letter from Berhampur University. “I have lost my engineering seat in Centurion. There is no other place where I can take admission now,” said a worried Giri, who had come to the university on Thursday after seeing the notification on the website. Similarly, two other students from Polosara and Kodola NACs in Ganjam district did not take admission to Plus Three courses in their areas after getting intimations from SPER. “Due to carelessness of university authorities, we have lost one year of our career,” a student said.

University authorities, however, said only 16 students of the selected 60 had sent their original documents and bank drafts for admission to the course. SPER Director Kali Sahu said the university needs to undergo a two-tier system of getting approval for opening B.Pharma course __ first from the State Government and second from PCI. “Although the university has completed all formalities to invite members of PCI to review the infrastructure and teaching facilities before granting permission to begin the course, there was a delay on the part of the members in visiting the campus. Hence, the university decided not to proceed with the admission process,” he informed.