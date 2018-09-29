Cabling work date revised

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Failing to act against agencies which have failed to ensure timely completion of underground cabling works in the Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday revised the deadline of these projects to October 15. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the civic body here. The previous deadline for wrapping up the projects was September 15. Currently, two underground cabling projects are being carried out to provide uninterrupted power supply and free wi-fi facility ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup in November. Besides, a gas pipeline laying work is also in progress.

To ensure that these projects do not cause traffic snarls during the event in November as well as during the festive season in October, BMC had asked all stakeholders including CESU, L&T, RKD constructions and Honeywell India Pvt Ltd to wind up their incomplete projects before September 15.

Admitting that 40 km road in the Capital has been damaged due to these projects, BMC officials said the agencies have been asked to complete their work before Durga Puja next month. The civic authorities would not allow any agency to dig up any road after October 15, they said. The road repair work will be completed before Durga Puja, they informed.

BMC commissioner Krishan Kumar said repair of street lights along a road network of 40 km in the City would also be completed before the Puja. “The City-wide network project will be unveiled by October ahead of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup. New buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will start arriving around second week of October and the state-of-the art stainless steel bus queue shelters will also be completed by the end of next month,” he said.