Campus polls on Oct 11  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dates for students’ union elections in universities and colleges across the State were announced by the Higher Education department on Friday. The campus polls will be held on October 11.

Candidates are required to file their nominations on October 3. Scrutiny of the nominations will be done on the same day and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their names by October 4 following which the final list will be published. It will be followed by the ‘Why I stand for’ meeting on October 10. Counting of votes will be done on October 11 and names of the victorious candidates will be declared by evening. It will be followed by oath taking ceremony the next day.