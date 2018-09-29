Cops on the move to check Romeos  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Road Romeos beware! Your target could turn out to be a cop and your ‘act’ could land you in police net. Koraput police are carrying out a special drive to check eve-teasing for the last few days. So far, the police teams have rounded up around 300 youngsters from various points.Under the special drive, police officials, led by Additional SP Sagarika Nath, make rounds of public places and when mischievous elements try to tease girls or women, they immediately detain them. After detaining them for a few hours, they are released with a warning.

Sometimes, their parents are summoned to apprise them of the acts of their wards. The offenders are penalised as per the norms.Besides, police teams are approaching people, especially girls and women, at public places and educational institutions and asking them to take a stand against such elements. The drive will continue till Dussera, sources said.

Earlier, parents of college students and public representatives had demanded that Road Romeo menace be checked in Jeypore, Koraput and Sunabeda. With a spike in nocturnal incidents of molestation and eve-teasing by biker gangs in certain areas, the police launched the drive to put a brake on Road Romeos on two wheelers.Locals alleged that Road Romeos on bikes have created terror in the town.