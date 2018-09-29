Home States Odisha

Drug stores shut shop to protest e-pharmacies

Basant Behera, a resident of the State Capital, said drug is an essential commodity and people dealing with it should not be irresponsible by resorting to strike.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:41 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Patients bore the brunt as thousands of medicine stores across the State remained closed on Friday due to the 24-hour nationwide strike called by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).As many as 22,000 medicine store owners under Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association (UCDA) in the State joined the strike causing much inconvenience to patients who were seen scouting for life-saving drugs.

The AIOCD is protesting online sale of medicines through e-pharmacies which is not only hampering their business but also putting the public health at risk with tech-savvy youths getting easy access to banned drugs.UCDA president P Satyanarayan said AIOCD and the State associations have been making repeated appeals to the authorities to stop illegal online sale of medicines. “The e-pharmacies are selling drugs without verifying authenticity of the prescription. However, no measure has been initiated to check the practice while online players are operating without any accountability fixed on them,” he said. 

The association further alleged that online players openly advertise in print and electronic media by violating provisions of section 18 (c) of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act that prohibits sale, distribution, stock, exhibit, offer or sale of any drug without a valid license.

“Every member of our association is worried as rampant online sale of drugs will affect their livelihood,” Satyanarayan said and added that UCDA regrets the inconvenience caused to people due to the strike.        
On the day, long queues were witnessed in front of Janausadhi and Niramaya counters in State-run hospitals as the stores did not support the strike by chemists.   

Basant Behera, a resident of the State Capital, said drug is an essential commodity and people dealing with it should not be irresponsible by resorting to strike. “They can stage dharna or agitation to lodge their protest instead of closing their shops,” he added.

