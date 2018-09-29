Governor's message on cleanliness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday encouraged residents of the Capital City to excel in cleanliness. Participating in a mass cleanliness drive ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ at the City Bus terminal near Master Canteen Square here, Prof Lal cited the example of Japan where citizens are passionate about cleanliness. The phrase ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’ has assumed utmost significance in the Indian society, he said.

The Governor urged the citizens to keep the Capital clean and green to ensure that it attracts more tourists from across the globe. Flanked by civic body officials and students, Prof Lal cleaned a portion of the bus terminal with a broomstick. He later felicitated 15 ‘Swachhata Karmis’ for their contribution towards ensuring a clean and green environment.