Hockey WC trophy replica in Commissionerate Police office

BHUBANESWAR: The Sports and Youth Services department installed a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 trophy at Commissionerate Police (CP) office here on Friday. Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said the replica of the World Cup trophy will be displayed at the office for seven days. “We invite all sports lovers to come and have a look at the trophy replica and even click selfies with it,” Mohanty said.

Similar replicas of the Hockey World Cup trophy have been installed at Odisha Bhawan in Chennai, State Secretariat, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) office, Esplanade mall, the venue of 'Kalahandi Dialogue' in the City and Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) office. Another replica of the trophy will soon be installed at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, sources said.

