Home States Odisha

Hockey WC trophy replica in Commissionerate Police office

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said the replica of the World Cup trophy will be displayed at the office for seven days.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Sports and Youth Services department installed a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 trophy at Commissionerate Police  (CP) office here on Friday. Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said the replica of the World Cup trophy will be displayed at the office for seven days. “We invite all sports lovers to come and have a look at the trophy replica and even click selfies with it,” Mohanty said. 

Similar replicas of the Hockey World Cup trophy have been installed at Odisha Bhawan in Chennai, State Secretariat, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) office, Esplanade mall, the venue of ‘Kalahandi Dialogue’ in the City and Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) office. Another replica of the trophy will soon be installed at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, sources said.The Sports and Youth Services department installed a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 trophy at Commissionerate Police  (CP) office here on Friday. 

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said the replica of the World Cup trophy will be displayed at the office for seven days. “We invite all sports lovers to come and have a look at the trophy replica and even click selfies with it,” Mohanty said. 

Similar replicas of the Hockey World Cup trophy have been installed at Odisha Bhawan in Chennai, State Secretariat, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) office, Esplanade mall, the venue of ‘Kalahandi Dialogue’ in the City and Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) office. Another replica of the trophy will soon be installed at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports and Youth Services department Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai