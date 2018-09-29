Home States Odisha

Lawyers defy SC, lock up HC gate

 Defying Supreme Court’s directive, the agitating lawyers on Friday intensified their agitation demanding arrest of the accused in assault of one of their colleagues last month.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Defying Supreme Court’s directive, the agitating lawyers on Friday intensified their agitation demanding arrest of the accused in assault of one of their colleagues last month. They locked up the main gate of Orissa High Court and did not allow the judges to go inside alleging that the apex court directive is one-sided.

Slogan shouting lawyers also burnt the effigies of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Chief Justice of Orissa High Court KS Jhaveri in front of the High Court protesting Supreme Court’s directive.
The lawyers decided to continue their agitation till October 3 at an emergency general body meeting of the Orissa High Court Bar Association held on Friday. They, however, decided not to shut down Government offices near the High Court.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Association secretary Satya Brata Mohanty said the High Court Bar Association was not impleaded as a party to the said proceeding and the Supreme Court’s order was passed without hearing the associations. Hence they will not withdraw their strike. “Neither we were made parties in the case nor we had prayed for anything. We were also not heard in connection with the matter,” said Mohanty.

After consulting senior members of the Bar, next general body meeting has been convened on October 3 to decide next course of action and decide whether the Bar will review or recall the case, Mohanty said. 
The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed Director General of Police of Odisha to transfer investigation of the lawyer’s assault case to the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch while restraining the agitating lawyers from continuing strike. The apex court had also asked the lawyers to resume work so that litigants can get their right of access to justice.

