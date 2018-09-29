Liberty should not be sacrificed at the altar of the political whims of conjecture: Odisha Governor Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal on Saturday called for a society free from discrimination and

called upon newspapers to play a greater role in ensuring justice for all.

“Let there be economic, social and political justice for all. There must be efforts to establish a society which is free from discrimination,” the Governor said in his inaugural address to the 7th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival organised by the New Indian Express.

Emphasising individual freedom, Lal said, “Liberty should not be sacrificed at the altar of the political whims of conjecture. Liberty is after all hammered out on the anvil of dissent, debate and discussion. There should not be any interference as far as worship, belief and faith is concerned. Liberty of questioning and liberty of expressing oneself should not be at all blocked.” As far as status and opportunities are concerned, the Governor said, there should not be any discrimination. Individual dignity should be respected.

Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla also spoke on the occasion.