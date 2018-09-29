Normal life hit in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Protesting the recent rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Kandhamal, BJP Mahila Morcha observed a 12-hour bandh in the district on Friday, disrupting normal life.The women activists are observing the bandh over the recent rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotagarh and sex tape involving former MLA of Phulbani Debendra Kanhor. They are demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident, disclosure of its report within a month and stringent punishment for the accused.

Due to the protest, schools and colleges, banks, shops and other business establishments remained closed. Holding placards and party flags, the women activists took out a mass rally in the town and picketed various places. Vehicular movement at many places in the district were disrupted as the activists staged a road blockade on NH-53 near Gopalpur. Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at various places to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident.

It may be mentioned here that the minor girl was allegedly raped and strangulated to death at Hatapada Sahi under Kotagarh block in the district on September 22. The body of the minor girl was later found in a farmland. Acting on a complaint lodged by the family members, police have detained a youth of the locality and investigating the incident.