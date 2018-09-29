Home States Odisha

Normal life hit in Kandhamal

Protesting the recent rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Kandhamal, BJP Mahila Morcha observed a 12-hour bandh in the district on Friday, disrupting normal life.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Protesting the recent rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Kandhamal, BJP Mahila Morcha observed a 12-hour bandh in the district on Friday, disrupting normal life.The women activists are observing the bandh over the recent rape and murder of a minor girl in Kotagarh and sex tape involving former MLA of Phulbani Debendra Kanhor. They are demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident, disclosure of its report within a month and stringent punishment for the accused.

Due to the protest, schools and colleges, banks, shops and other business establishments remained closed. Holding placards and party flags, the women activists took out a mass rally in the town and picketed various places. Vehicular movement at many places in the district were disrupted as the activists staged a road blockade on NH-53 near Gopalpur. Several vehicles were  stranded on both sides of the road.
Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed at various places to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident.

It may be mentioned here that the minor girl was allegedly raped and strangulated to death at Hatapada Sahi under Kotagarh block in the district on September 22. The body of the minor girl was later found in a farmland. Acting on a complaint lodged by the family members, police have detained a youth of the locality and investigating the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai