Odisha plea on quota for ULB polls rejected  

Challenging the order, the State Government had moved the Supreme Court, which rejected its appeal and directed it to abide by the High Court directive.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the appeal of the State Government and upheld the order of the Orissa High Court on reservation of seats not to exceed 50 per cent for elections to urban local bodies (ULBs).State Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari told media persons that the State Government will take a decision after examining the directive of the Supreme Court.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court alleging that the reservation of seats was more than 50 per cent during the panchayat elections in 2012, ULB elections in 2013 and panchayat elections in 2017, which was a gross violation of the order of the apex court in 2010.

The High Court had asked the State Government not to exceed 50 per cent reservation of seats for scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and other backward classes (OBC) in the non-scheduled areas for the forthcoming ULB polls.

The State Government had directed the district collectors to complete delimitation of Wards and reservation of seats for the ULBs by April 30 this year. However, the work is yet to be completed. The directive of the apex court has come as a jolt to the State Government as the tenure of 65 ULBs is going to end on Saturday.

