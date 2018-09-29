School student feared drowned  

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A school student of GCD High School of Rayagada was feared drowned in Nagavali river near the hanging bridge while he was taking bath on Friday. The boy has been identified as Laxaman Naik, a student of Class VII. According to sources, a group of 12 boys went to the hanging bridge as the school was closed due to the examination of National Open University. Some boys went into the river to take bath.

Laxman and Akash Dangari were swept away in strong river current. Another student Bapuna Naik managed to rescue Akash Dangari, but Laxman was swept away. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.