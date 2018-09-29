Summon to Abhijit Mitra to appear before House panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The six-member Assembly committee on Friday decided to issue notice to summon strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra over his alleged derogatory remarks against Odisha, its places of worship and the lawmakers.Leader of Opposition and Chairman of the House Committee Narasingh Mishra said Iyer Mitra has been asked to appear before the panel members on October 11. “He has been asked to remain present at 11 am on October 11 in room number 54 of the Odisha Assembly,” Mishra told mediapersons.

The six-member committee decided to summon Iyer Mitra after recording statements of Odisha Director General of Police, Director of Intelligence and heads of two media houses, Mishra said.“The committee examined evidences and statements of the witnesses against Iyer Mitra. The panel will like to hear his version with regard to the alleged derogatory remarks made by him against the State, Konark Temple, Jagannath Temple and the lawmakers,” the Opposition Leader added.

The House panel, with BJD MLAs Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallik, Arun Sahu, Sanjay Dasburma and BJP Legislature Party Leader KV Singhdeo as members, was formed on September 20, the day Iyer Mitra was arrested. It is scheduled to submit its probe report on the first day of next Assembly session.

Iyer Mitra had come to Odisha on September 15 and was the guest of former MP Baijayant Panda. During and after his visit to Puri, Konark and Chilika, he allegedly made derogatory remarks insulting the State, its culture, tradition and the lawmakers. He was arrested by Odisha police at New Delhi on September 20 for hurting the sentiments of people. A Delhi court later granted him bail on a bond of ` one lakh and directed him to join the investigation at Konark police station.