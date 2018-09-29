Home States Odisha

Traders down shutters against retail FDI

Agarwal said they demanded formation of a high-level committee, led by a Union Minister, to study in detail the genuine grievances of domestic traders.

Published: 29th September 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

A street wears deserted look due to nationwide strike called by CAIT in Rourkela on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Retail and wholesale business activities across Rourkela and rest of Sundargarh district remained closed for 12 hours on Friday with the trading community joining the nation-wide stir called by Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT).The trading community is opposing Walmart-Flipkart deal and FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in retail trade.

At Rourkela, members of CAIT, Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) and Rourkela Ispat Market Byabsayee Sangh (RIMVS) took out a protest march and sent separate memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Rourkela ADM.

CAIT national vice-president Brij Mohan Agarwal claimed that the domestic retail sector with annual business of about `42 lakh crore is the second largest employment generator after agriculture. He said the domestic trading community and national economy are under threat due to the present economic policies.

Agarwal said they demanded formation of a high-level committee, led by a Union Minister, to study in detail the genuine grievances of domestic traders. CAIT also demands national policy on retail trade and e-commerce and setting up of a separate Ministry of retail sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Confederation of All-India Traders Walmart-Flipkart deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai