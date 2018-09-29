Home States Odisha

Two held for murder bid  

 Police on Friday arrested two persons for attempting to murder a man during a robbery bid in the Capital. 

Published: 29th September 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Police on Friday arrested two persons for attempting to murder a man during a robbery bid in the Capital. The arrested are Rajkishore Mohanty and Manas Kumar Pradhan of Badagada area. Police said one Bhagyalata Panda of Samantarapur had lodged a complaint stating that her son Dibyajyoti left for work in Mancheswar area on September 3 and did not return home.

Acting on the complaint, the cops launched a search operation and traced Dibyajyoti to Badagada area with injuries on his head and face. He was rushed to SCB Medical College an Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Subsequently, police arrested the duo who had tried to kill Dibyajyoti when the latter resisted their robbery bid. Two sharp weapons and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
arrest Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai