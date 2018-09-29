Two held for murder bid  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested two persons for attempting to murder a man during a robbery bid in the Capital. The arrested are Rajkishore Mohanty and Manas Kumar Pradhan of Badagada area. Police said one Bhagyalata Panda of Samantarapur had lodged a complaint stating that her son Dibyajyoti left for work in Mancheswar area on September 3 and did not return home.

Acting on the complaint, the cops launched a search operation and traced Dibyajyoti to Badagada area with injuries on his head and face. He was rushed to SCB Medical College an Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Subsequently, police arrested the duo who had tried to kill Dibyajyoti when the latter resisted their robbery bid. Two sharp weapons and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.