CBI arrests official of tainted chit fund firm

Officials of the Bhopal-based firm have been accused of duping investors and swindling money to the tune of several crores of rupees.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Friday arrested Niranjan Saxena, an official of ponzi firm Nirmal Infrahome Corporation Limited, from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly duping several investors in various parts of Odisha.

“Saxena was arrested from Madhya Pradesh and brought on transit remand to Odisha. He was later produced in a court here on Saturday,” said a CBI officer.

Sources said the chit fund company had allegedly distributed brochures claiming that it was into real estate business and lured depositors from Odisha and other States to invest money through its various schemes on the pretext of providing them higher returns.

Officials of the Bhopal-based firm have been accused of duping investors and swindling money to the tune of several crores of rupees. The Central agency had earlier arrested two persons including one of the company directors Abhishek Chauhan.

