Dama’s Paribartan Yatra from Mahanga on October third 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: After expulsion from the ruling BJD, Paradip MLA Damodar Rout on Friday visited his Assembly constituency for the second time and attended two meetings.

Speaking about his future course of action to local mediapersons, he said he will launch a ‘Paribartan Yatra’ from Mahanga from October 3 to fight against corruption of the BJD-led State Government. “I will travel the length and breadth of the State to create awareness among the people over the issues. The tribal population of the State accounts for 25 per cent of the total population. And 22 per cent of them are with me. Just wait and see how I am going to cause harm to BJD,” he added.

Rout said, “Four ministers and four BJD women leaders are trying to weaken my stronghold in Paradip by organising a Mahila Samabesh at Kujang on Sunday. These leaders have been engaged to convince people and campaign for it. They won’t be successful.”

He attended the governing body meeting of Paradip College and later joined the preparatory meeting for Kalinga Bali Yatra. While local MP Kulamani Samal remained absent from the governing body meeting, Paradip Municipality chairman Basant Biswal though attended the meeting, it seemed they were poles apart. Similarly, Samal and town BJD president Sumant Biswal remained absent from the Bali Yatra preparatory meeting.

In his reply to a question regarding the prevailing political situation in Paradip, he said said, “Those who received education in his college are now opposing him. I will teach them a lesson. They can no longer be in power or post. Samal can never be an MP for next term, nor will any BJD leader win the election.”