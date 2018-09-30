Fire breaks out at Dhenkanal hospital

Home States Odisha

Lack of preparedness and fire safety measures were exposed at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) after a fire broke out at the facility on Saturday.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Lack of preparedness and fire safety measures were exposed at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) after a fire broke out at the facility on Saturday.The incident occurred around 11.05 am when some staffers of the hospital were cooking food in the canteen on the fifth floor. Even as no casualties were reported, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation control.

After being informed, Dhenkanal Sub-Collector Pitamber Samal and Assistant Sub-Collector Harihar Nayak reached the spot and held discussion with CDMO  and Public Health officer Dr Basudev Behera.
Later, talking to mediapersons, Dr Behera said a few persons were cooking food for the staff on a smokeless ‘chulha’ when the incident took place. He added that the hospital administration has applied for fire safety permission from the Angul fire officer and the same is awaited. The district headquarters hospital was shifted to its new building from Bajichowk to Dakhinkali temple route three  months ago. Despite protests, patients were brought to the new building which does not have fire safety measures.

