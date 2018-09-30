Home States Odisha

Mother, 8-year-old drown

A mother-son duo drowned in Ghodahada river in Panad village of Ganjam district on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A mother-son duo drowned in Ghodahada river in Panad village of Ganjam district on Saturday.The incident took place when eight-year-old boy Sudhansu Maharana went to the river to take bath and was swept away. In an attempt to save her son, his mother Sushma Maharana (35) jumped into the river.

After getting information about the incident, Fire Services personnel reached the spot and fished out the bodies of the woman and her son.The victims were taken to Digapahandi Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Digapahandi police registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies to MKCG Medial College and Hospital for autopsy.In the other incident at Cheligada village under R Udayagiri police limits, the bodies of two girls were recovered from a well. According to police, the two, identified as Swapna Achary (19) and Kiran Achary (17), had been reported missing since Friday night. After a search, their bodies were found floating in a well at the backyard of their house.

Pramod Achary, the father of the deceased, said Swapna committed suicide owing to a failed marriage proposal. Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies to Paralakhemundi hospital for postmortem.

Comments

