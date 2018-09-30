Home States Odisha

No campus polls in Utkal this year too

Students’ Union election will not be held in Utkal University this year too.

Published: 30th September 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Students’ Union election will not be held in Utkal University this year too. This was decided in a meeting convened by PG Council Chairman Bramhanand Satpathy on Saturday.
Citing that the campus is not free from violent activities, the university authorities cancelled the polls. “Students’ Union election will not be held for the session 2018-19 as the atmosphere prevailing on the campus is not conducive,” a notification issued by the university read.

The notice further stated that violent incidents continue to occur regularly due to which the campus cannot be declared ‘peaceful’. The move comes a few days after students supported by two political outfits - Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - allegedly clashed during a protest by students of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences on September 25.

Last year, the authorities had also scrapped the students’ union polls and had declared the university sine die for a brief period following reports of pre-poll violence on the campus.Meanwhile, student leaders supported by BCJD and ABVP strongly opposed the move of the university authorities to cancel election for the second consecutive year.

BCJD activists refuted the claims of violent incidents inside the campus this year and said the decision to cancel the elections is an attack on the democratic rights of students. The student activists said they have launched a protest over the move from Saturday and will continue the strike till the decision is revoked.
ABVP activists alleged that it was a conspiracy of the ruling BJD to cover the inefficiency of its student wing. “We will meet the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university and demand rollback of the decision,” said ABVP leader Abhilash Panda said. While the VC could not be reached for his comments, sources said security has been tightened on the campus to regulate entry of outsiders.

