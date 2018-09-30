Officials appointed for 66 ULBs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Amid growing uncertainty over election to civic bodies in the State, the Odisha Government on Saturday appointed administrators to 66 urban local bodies (ULBs) including Berhampur Municipal Corporation whose five-year term expired on Saturday.

The Government move came hours after it was directed by the State Election Commission (SEC) to take steps for management of the administrative affairs of these ULBs. District Collectors, Additional District Magistrates, Sub-Collectors, DRDA project directors and other top officials have been appointed as the administrators of these ULBs, said a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department.

As per the notification, Ganjam Collector has been appointed as the administrator of Berhampur Municipal Corporation. He will exercise powers and discharge the duty of Mayor till the first meeting of newly elected corporators is conducted.

Earlier on the day, the SEC asked H&UD department to take steps for managing affairs in these ULBs and said as per the constitutional mandate, elected representatives cannot function beyond the five-year tenure.

SEC secretary UN Das said the Commission could not conduct polls to the civic bodies as details regarding delimitation of Wards, reservation of seats and preparation of electoral rolls have not been received by the State Government owing to legal impediments.