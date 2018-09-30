Home States Odisha

Officials appointed for 66 ULBs

As per the notification, Ganjam Collector has been appointed as the administrator of Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Amid growing uncertainty over election to civic bodies in the State, the Odisha Government on Saturday appointed administrators to 66 urban local bodies (ULBs) including Berhampur Municipal Corporation whose five-year term expired on Saturday.

The Government move came hours after it was directed by the State Election Commission (SEC) to take steps for management of the administrative affairs of these ULBs. District Collectors, Additional District Magistrates, Sub-Collectors, DRDA project directors and other top officials have been appointed as the administrators of these ULBs, said a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department.  

As per the notification, Ganjam Collector has been appointed as the administrator of Berhampur Municipal Corporation. He will exercise powers and discharge the duty of Mayor till the first meeting of newly elected corporators is conducted.

Earlier on the day, the SEC asked H&UD department to take steps for managing affairs in these ULBs and said as per the constitutional mandate, elected representatives cannot function beyond the five-year tenure.
SEC secretary UN Das said the Commission could not conduct polls to the civic bodies as details regarding delimitation of Wards, reservation of seats and preparation of electoral rolls have not been received by the State Government owing to legal impediments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead