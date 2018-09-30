Home States Odisha

Public hearing on OCL plant looks uncertain

The twin reasons being the continuing protest by a section of tribals and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) seeking intervention of the  Governor to stop it.

Published: 30th September 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR (SUNDARGARH):After being deferred twice, the environmental public hearing on expansion of mines of cement producer OCL India Ltd in Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district, rescheduled for the third time on October 3, looks uncertain.

The twin reasons being the continuing protest by a section of tribals and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) seeking intervention of the  Governor to stop it.NCST Chairman Nand Kumar Sai sought Governor Ganeshi Lal’s intervention in  invoking his executive power in the Scheduled district of Sundargarh to protect the interests of the tribal people of mining project-affected areas of Alanda, Bihabandh, Dharuda, Jhagarpur, Khatang, Kesramal, Kukuda, Lanjiberna and Raiberna. He alleged that the district administration is bent on holding the public hearing without taking into consideration the health concerns and dislocation threats to the project-affected tribal people.

Sai reiterated that prior approvals of the respective gram sabhas should be taken for the project, a detailed study be conducted by a national institute on health impact on tribal people of these areas, availability and quality of water to these areas be analysed and there should be a study on industrial waste disposal methodology  before granting permission for public hearing.

Earlier, the public hearing on February 22 was put off amid law and order concerns and rescheduled on August 8. The tribal protesters stalled the public hearing on August 8 too.The hearing was rescheduled on October 3. But, the protestors have demanded that it be cancelled on the ground that the date clashes with tribal festival of Jitia Karma. They also opposed the venue of OCL’s Dalmia Industrial Training Institute at Jhagarpur of Rajgangpur.

After the protest on September 15 in front of the Regional Office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board at Rourkela, the tribal protesters, in a show of strength, took out a rally at Rajgangpur on Thursday making their intentions clear.

Incidentally, the NCST had sent a letter in this regard on May 17 and the Governor’s office in June had asked the Chief Secretary to take necessary steps for implementation of the recommendations of the NCST to safeguard the interests of the Schedule Tribes residing in Scheduled Areas of the State.

However, the OSPCB Member Secretary, in a letter, had clarified that since  the Ministry of Environment and Forests has not yet issued any fresh notification on the recommendations of the NCST, the public hearing of OCL would be held as per the procedure of EIA Notification-2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead