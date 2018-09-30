Public hearing on OCL plant looks uncertain

By Express News Service

RAJGANGPUR (SUNDARGARH):After being deferred twice, the environmental public hearing on expansion of mines of cement producer OCL India Ltd in Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district, rescheduled for the third time on October 3, looks uncertain.

The twin reasons being the continuing protest by a section of tribals and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) seeking intervention of the Governor to stop it.NCST Chairman Nand Kumar Sai sought Governor Ganeshi Lal’s intervention in invoking his executive power in the Scheduled district of Sundargarh to protect the interests of the tribal people of mining project-affected areas of Alanda, Bihabandh, Dharuda, Jhagarpur, Khatang, Kesramal, Kukuda, Lanjiberna and Raiberna. He alleged that the district administration is bent on holding the public hearing without taking into consideration the health concerns and dislocation threats to the project-affected tribal people.

Sai reiterated that prior approvals of the respective gram sabhas should be taken for the project, a detailed study be conducted by a national institute on health impact on tribal people of these areas, availability and quality of water to these areas be analysed and there should be a study on industrial waste disposal methodology before granting permission for public hearing.

Earlier, the public hearing on February 22 was put off amid law and order concerns and rescheduled on August 8. The tribal protesters stalled the public hearing on August 8 too.The hearing was rescheduled on October 3. But, the protestors have demanded that it be cancelled on the ground that the date clashes with tribal festival of Jitia Karma. They also opposed the venue of OCL’s Dalmia Industrial Training Institute at Jhagarpur of Rajgangpur.

After the protest on September 15 in front of the Regional Office of Odisha State Pollution Control Board at Rourkela, the tribal protesters, in a show of strength, took out a rally at Rajgangpur on Thursday making their intentions clear.

Incidentally, the NCST had sent a letter in this regard on May 17 and the Governor’s office in June had asked the Chief Secretary to take necessary steps for implementation of the recommendations of the NCST to safeguard the interests of the Schedule Tribes residing in Scheduled Areas of the State.

However, the OSPCB Member Secretary, in a letter, had clarified that since the Ministry of Environment and Forests has not yet issued any fresh notification on the recommendations of the NCST, the public hearing of OCL would be held as per the procedure of EIA Notification-2008.