Ravenshaw plan for safety of differently-abled students

The authorities, at an emergency meeting on Saturday, decided to set up a special committee for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Published: 30th September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The recent death of a visually challenged PhD student of Ravenshaw University after he fell from the terrace of a hostel building to an unused drain has prompted the university authorities to chalk out an action plan to ensure security of differently-abled students on the campus.

The authorities, at an emergency meeting on Saturday, decided to set up a special committee for persons with disabilities (PWDs). The committee formed under the chairmanship of the university’s vice-chancellor will look after the affairs of such students and staff as per provisions laid under Right of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016. President of Odisha Blind Association Prashant Kumar Bhuyan has already given his consent to be a member of the special panel. Besides, the university authorities have taken a decision to instal CCTV cameras at strategic points including rooftop with registrar and wardens of all hostels having access to the IP address.

It was also decided to lodge the differently-abled students on the ground floor of the hostels and restrict their access to rooftops. Authorities said steps will be taken to instal lifts and provide ramps and wheel chairs in all multi-storey buildings on the campus. The attendance registers at the entry points of all hostels will have a separate column to record details of differently-abled students. Authorities said financial assistance from University Grants Commission (UGC) and State Government will be sought to provide appropriate technology to the visually challenged students. “Efforts will be made to make the campus completely barrier-free for differently-abled students with support from UGC, Rastriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Government of Odisha,” said Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.

