Three held for trader’s murder

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Purighat police on Saturday solved the mystery behind the recent murder of Malgodown trader Dillip Kumar Sahu with the arrest of three persons including main accused Ajit Jena alias Papu of Koatha Sahi Lane. The other arrested are Ajit’s father Pradip Jena alias Geda (65) and his younger brother Manoj Kumar Jena (25).

Speaking to media persons, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said Ajit had availed `5 lakh as hand loan from Dillip and could not return the same on time. On getting information that Ajit was in his house, Dillip went there and asked for money on September 23. It led to a heated exchange of words between them.
In a fit of rage, while Pradip assaulted Dillip with an wooden stick, Ajit opened fired three rounds at the victim from a country made pistol killing him on the spot. After incident, while Pradip fled, Ajit absconded along with Manoj.

Based on an FIR lodged by Trilochan Sahu, the elder brother of the deceased, a murder case was registered and probe was conducted. Acting on a tip off, police arrested Pradip and Manoj from Kotha Sahi lane while main accused Ajit was nabbed near Hazari lane, the DCP informed adding that live ammunition and the country made pistol used in the crime were also recovered from Ajit’s possession.

