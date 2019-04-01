15 election officials face probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 15 officials engaged for election duty in the State are facing probe for their alleged involvement in political activities.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar has asked the District Election Officers to inquire into the alleged involvement of these officials in political activities and submit report, sources said.

As per Model Code of Conduct, all Government officials, including those assigned election duty, should remain neutral and not involve themselves in any political activity. But several excise, police and administrative officials have been accused of working in favour of a particular political party, sources added.

A probe has been ordered against some excise and district administrative officials in Bargarh, Padampur and Nabarangpur constituencies for their alleged involvement in political activities.

An Assistant Electoral Officer said the probe has been ordered in cases where the allegations are serious and complaints are backed by information. “In many cases, it has been found that such allegations are levelled intentionally and with vested interest to disturb the poll process,” he said.

`71 lakh cash, liquor worth `2.25 cr seized

The Election Commission officials said around `71 lakh cash and liquor worth `2.25 crore have been seized in the State during raids by the poll panel enforcement units. At least 78 lakh litres of liquor have been seized by the excise sleuths. On the other hand, nearly 11.59 lakh hoardings, posters and banners put up in violation of the poll code have been removed in the State, they added.

