Babushan, Shivani shine at Odia Film Fair

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 9th Ruchi Odia Film Fair Award for Best Actor was presented to Ollywood actor Babushan Mohanty for his performance in ‘Sriman Surdas’.

While Anubhav-starrer ‘Prem Kumar’ bagged the Best Film award, actress Shivani, who shared the screen with Anubhav in the film, received the award for Best Actor (female). The actors were presented the ‘Golden Lady’ trophy at a gala award ceremony here on Saturday.

Bollywood’s famed comedian Johnny Lever and Miss Asia Pacific 2018 winner Nibedita Biswal were chief guests for the evening. Johnny left the audience in splits. He also presented the trophies to Babushan and Shivani.

Veteran actor Uttam Mohanty received the Lifetime Achievement award. As he ascended onto the stage, the audience gave him a standing ovation. They swayed with mobile phone flashlights switched on to showcase their love for the charming actor. A documentary on the actor’s life was also screened at the event.

When asked to speak, Uttam shared an anecdote with flamboyance. “My son called me this morning. He asked whether I knew what a Lifetime Achievement award meant? He informed me that it indicates retirement. If it is so, then I must say that such awards are important. Because we need to leave the stage for newcomers,” he said.

Keeping audience’s request, he danced to the tunes of an old Ollywood song alongside comedian Sawan Suman Naik aka Guddu. Young actor Aurojit, who is set to debut in Ollywood with Papu Pom Pom’s ‘Chirkut’, performed on a song from the film.

Fate Fighter, a popular dance group, presented a patriotic act titled ‘Real Hero’ dedicating it to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. The organisers used the platform to raise awareness on the need to provide equal opportunities to women. The trophy, shaped in the form of a Golden Lady, conveyed the message.

Actors Sambit and Bhoomika received the critic’s award. Actors Jyoti and Sasmita were honoured for being emerging stars in Ollywood. Prem Anand bagged the best music composer award for Prem Kumar. The audience broke into cheers and clapped as comedian Papu Pom Pom took to the stage. Actors Anuva, Rakesh, Snighdha and Ragini presented some sizzling dance performances.