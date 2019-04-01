Home States Odisha

Babushan, Shivani shine at Odia Film Fair

The 9th Ruchi Odia Film Fair Award for Best Actor was presented to Ollywood actor Babushan Mohanty for his performance in ‘Sriman Surdas’. 

Published: 01st April 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever presenting award to Ollywood actor Babushan Mohanty in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 9th Ruchi Odia Film Fair Award for Best Actor was presented to Ollywood actor Babushan Mohanty for his performance in ‘Sriman Surdas’. 

While Anubhav-starrer ‘Prem Kumar’ bagged the Best Film award, actress Shivani, who shared the screen with Anubhav in the film, received the award for Best Actor (female). The actors were presented the ‘Golden Lady’ trophy at a gala award ceremony here on Saturday.

Bollywood’s famed comedian Johnny Lever and Miss Asia Pacific 2018 winner Nibedita Biswal were chief guests for the evening. Johnny left the audience in splits. He also presented the trophies to Babushan and Shivani.

Veteran actor Uttam Mohanty received the Lifetime Achievement award. As he ascended onto the stage, the audience gave him a standing ovation. They swayed with mobile phone flashlights switched on to showcase their love for the charming actor. A documentary on the actor’s life was also screened at the event. 

When asked to speak, Uttam shared an anecdote with flamboyance. “My son called me this morning. He asked whether I knew what a Lifetime Achievement award meant? He informed me that it indicates retirement. If it is so, then I must say that such awards are important. Because we need to leave the stage for newcomers,” he said.

Keeping audience’s request, he danced to the tunes of an old Ollywood song alongside comedian Sawan Suman Naik aka Guddu. Young actor Aurojit, who is set to debut in Ollywood with Papu Pom Pom’s ‘Chirkut’, performed on a song from the film. 

Fate Fighter, a popular dance group, presented a patriotic act titled ‘Real Hero’ dedicating it to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. The organisers used the platform to raise awareness on the need to provide equal opportunities to women. The trophy, shaped in the form of a Golden Lady, conveyed the message.

Actors Sambit and Bhoomika received the critic’s award. Actors Jyoti and Sasmita were honoured for being emerging stars in Ollywood. Prem Anand bagged the best music composer award for Prem Kumar. The audience broke into cheers and clapped as comedian Papu Pom Pom took to the stage. Actors Anuva, Rakesh, Snighdha and Ragini presented some sizzling dance performances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp