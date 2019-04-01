Home States Odisha

Bird flu strikes Cuttack

The avian influenza has resurfaced in Odisha. This time, the outbreak has been reported from the Millennium City prompting bird culling and ban on poultry products. 

Published: 01st April 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Culling operation on in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The avian influenza has resurfaced in Odisha. This time, the outbreak has been reported from the Millennium City prompting bird culling and ban on poultry products. 
After some ducks of the Duck Breeding Centre of Livestock Breeding and Dairy Farm located at Khapuria died a few days back, the officials collected samples from the dead birds and sent those to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases for test. The samples tested positive for the H5N1 virus on Friday. 

“Immediately after getting reports of bird flu, we took permission from district administration and culled all the 435 ducks inside the Duck Breeding Centre on Friday night. 
Besides, around 6,180 eggs and 3.5 quintals of bird food were destroyed on the same night,” said Bibekanada Mishra, an official at the Duck Fertilisation Centre adding that the culled ducks and the destroyed eggs and bird food were buried.

On Saturday, Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) convened an emergency meeting and ordered mass culling of birds within one km radius of the duck breeding centre.
As many as 10 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed for culling, mopping, surveillance, disinfection and sanitation, said Cuttack CDVO Dr Premananda Rout adding that the drive for culling of chickens has been intensified in nearby localities and necessary steps taken to prevent bird flu from spreading to other areas.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has put up notices in the area banning sale of poultry products. The prohibition will be in force for next three months. Residents of the city have been advised not to consume chicken and eggs.

The bird flu was last detected in Krushnaprasad block of Puri district in December last year. It was suspected that migratory birds to Chilika lake might be the carriers of the flu though it is yet to be confirmed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp