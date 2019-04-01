Bird flu strikes Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The avian influenza has resurfaced in Odisha. This time, the outbreak has been reported from the Millennium City prompting bird culling and ban on poultry products.

After some ducks of the Duck Breeding Centre of Livestock Breeding and Dairy Farm located at Khapuria died a few days back, the officials collected samples from the dead birds and sent those to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases for test. The samples tested positive for the H5N1 virus on Friday.



“Immediately after getting reports of bird flu, we took permission from district administration and culled all the 435 ducks inside the Duck Breeding Centre on Friday night.

Besides, around 6,180 eggs and 3.5 quintals of bird food were destroyed on the same night,” said Bibekanada Mishra, an official at the Duck Fertilisation Centre adding that the culled ducks and the destroyed eggs and bird food were buried.

On Saturday, Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) convened an emergency meeting and ordered mass culling of birds within one km radius of the duck breeding centre.

As many as 10 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been formed for culling, mopping, surveillance, disinfection and sanitation, said Cuttack CDVO Dr Premananda Rout adding that the drive for culling of chickens has been intensified in nearby localities and necessary steps taken to prevent bird flu from spreading to other areas.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has put up notices in the area banning sale of poultry products. The prohibition will be in force for next three months. Residents of the city have been advised not to consume chicken and eggs.

The bird flu was last detected in Krushnaprasad block of Puri district in December last year. It was suspected that migratory birds to Chilika lake might be the carriers of the flu though it is yet to be confirmed.