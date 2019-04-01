Home States Odisha

BJD-BJP fight in Puri on cards

Of the seven Assembly seats under the Lok Sabha constituency, four including Puri, Pipili, Satyabadi and Bramhagiri are in Puri district.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: The electoral battle in Puri Parliamentary constituency and the four Assembly segments under the district is shaping up into a direct contest between the BJD and BJP with the latter appearing to have gained considerable ground in this coastal region.

Of the seven Assembly seats under the Lok Sabha constituency, four including Puri, Pipili, Satyabadi and Bramhagiri are in Puri district. The BJP has made tremendous inroads in three of the seats and is all set to take the fight to the BJD in the elections.

With the joining of late Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra’s family in the BJP, the party has gained muscle in the Brahmagiri seat. At Satyabadi, the saffron party has fielded a new face in Omprakash Mishra, who is popular in the region and will become the main challenger to the BJD.

Puri, the bastion of BJD, which has elected Revenue and Disaster Management Maheswar Mohanty five times consecutively since 1995 is also facing a rising BJP. The ruling party, though, suffered a jolt on Thursday when former Puri Municipality chairman Jayant Kumar Sarangi resigned after being denied a ticket from Satyabadi constituency. It is believed that he will be joining the BJP, which will strengthen the party organisation in the city.

However, Mohanty has not lost a single election that he has contested till date, be it the Students Union elections of Banaras Hindu University, Puri Municipailty or the Assembly. He continues to hold singular hold over the constituency which is not expected to waver.
Similar is the situation in neighbouring Pipili seat held by party strongman and former minister Pradip Maharathy. Maharathy had first won the seat in 1990 as Janata Dal candidate and barring 1995, he has never lost in the election. These two veteran leaders have considerable followings of their own and considered as assets to the party. 

Meanwhile, in the Parliamentary constituency the battle has taken a very interesting turn with the BJP pitting its national spokesperson Sambit Patra against two time MP incumbent Pinaki Mishra. The Congress on Friday announced Satya Prakash Nayak. The former journalist turned politician is a greenhorn and may lag behind the high-profile rivals, sources said.
While all expectations were on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from the seat, the choice of Patra, who has become a household name due to his TV appearances, has made the seat to watch out for. Modi and party president Amit Shah will throw their weight behind him and are likely to campaign for him.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp