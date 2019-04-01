Home States Odisha

BJP fails to cash in on Centre’s schemes

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP has failed to cash in on the Modi Government’s immensely popular schemes like Ujjwala and Saubhagya, thanks to infighting and serious discontent over nomination of candidates from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency.

While the BJD Government’s schemes like KALIA, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana are popular among people, the Central schemes too have resonated well among the masses due to their effective implementation.
Sources said around 40,000 women have been benefited from Ujjwala free LPG cylinder scheme in the district. 

Similarly, 26,428 consumers of 633 villages under Jagatsinghpur electrical division have been identified under Saubhagya, of which 19,900 from 362 villages have already been covered under the scheme.
More than 60 per cent of women beneficiaries are aware that Ujjwala is a Central Government programme. However, only  two third of the beneficiaries of Saubhagya scheme in the district know that it has been implemented by the NDA Government.

Laxmipriya Sahu, a beneficiary from Makhi village, said while she has availed an LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme, her husband has been given electricity connection under Saubhagya scheme. She said availing benefits under the scheme unlike the ones offered by the State Government was a smooth affair with no bribe being demanded by any official concerned. Laxmipriya said her family has decided to vote for BJP in the elections.

However, the sarpanch of Tarajanga panchayat Basant Kumar Sethy said the Central Government’s schemes are not going to fetch votes for BJP owing to negligence and callousness of State officials in implementing them. A women’s leader Sasmita Behera said even as a large number of people have benefited from the Centre’s schemes, it is doubtful if they will vote for BJP owing to lack of awareness, weak leadership and lack of coordination among workers of BJP in the district.
 

