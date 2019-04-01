BJP to script a Tripura-like victory in Odisha, says PM Modi

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will script a Tripura-like victory in Odisha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with a fisherman from Mahakalapada via video-conferencing from New Delhi on Sunday.

During his interaction with 45-year-old Pabitra Parida, who is also a BJP supporter, as part of his ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, the Prime Minister said last year, the BJP-IPFT combine scripted history by winning the Tripura Assembly polls, ending 25 years of CPI (M)-led Left Front’s uninterrupted rule in the State. BJP captured 23 seats on its own while its alliance partner, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged seven seats, giving the combine a majority in the house, he said.

“I asked the Prime Minister about the result of the upcoming elections in the State and he stated that Odisha will be second Tripura for BJP. The Prime Minister further stated that BJP has a good base in the State and he was quite impressed after watching the huge crowd and their enthusiasm during his recent visit to Odisha to campaign for BJP candidates,” said Pabitra.

The saffron party supporter said he narrated the plight of marine fishermen of Kendrapada district in the wake of the State Government’s ban on fishing from November 1 to March 31 to protect the Olive Ridley sea turtles. “I urged the Prime Minister to provide assistance to the fishermen and he assured to look into the matter. I told him that a large number of fishermen have no land and the State Government has failed to provide us land pattas,” said Pabitra.

BJP leaders Bhuban Mohan Jena, Rinarani Parida, Utkal Keshari Parida and others were present in BJP office at Kendrapara during the video-conferencing with the Prime Minister.

