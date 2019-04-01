Campaigning a low key affair in Malkangiri

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With just 10 days to go for the first phase polling of the General Elections, campaigning remains a low key affair in the district. Stringent enforcement of Model Code of Conduct across the district has taken the spark out of the high voltage electioneering. In Malkangiri town, few banners of political parties can be found on the 1 km long stretch of the busy main road between IMST School and the Collectorate. No posters and banners can be found on the walls of Government offices and buildings across the town.

In a bid to ensure free and fair polls while adhering to the guidelines, a WhatsApp group has been created by district election officer Manish Agarwal for collecting feedback and reporting violations. The flying squads formed by the administration are also keeping a strict vigil on the candidates to ensure enforcement of the code in letter and spirit.

The law enforcement agencies have also geared up for the polls with vehicles being checked at the entry and exit points of the district. All vehicles are being videographed to check flow of cash to the district.

GRK Patnaik, president of Committee for Concerned Citizens said, “During my 40 years of stay in Malkangiri town, for the first time, I am witnessing such strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct on the ground leaving no option for political parties and their candidates but to fall in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission.”