Cloudy weather hits flights

The change in weather was due to the influence of a north-­south trough from east Uttar Pradesh to central parts of Chhattisgarh across east Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cloudy weather and windy condition brought respite from heat on Sunday. The change in weather was due to the influence of a north-­south trough from east Uttar Pradesh to central parts of Chhattisgarh across east Madhya Pradesh.

The weather, however, affected flight operations in the evening. “A flight from Delhi departed at 6.49 pm and it was scheduled to arrive at 9.55 pm. But due to bad weather, the flight was diverted to Kolkata. Similarly, another flight from Hyderabad, which departed at 8.20 pm and was scheduled to arrive here at 9.45 pm, was diverted to Kolkata,” a Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) official said. 
A flight from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar also got delayed due to the bad weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rains are likely at isolated places in coastal parts, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts on Monday. However, some places in the State continued to reel under high temperature. Earlier in the day, Titlagarh recorded the maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius followed by Malkangiri at 41 degree, Talcher 40.6 degree, Bhawanipatna 40.2 degree, Angul 40.1 degree and Balangir 40 degree Celsius.

