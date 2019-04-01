Emergency meet for polling in Champua

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: An emergency meeting to assess arrangements for elections in Champua Assembly segment, which will go to polls in the third phase on April 23 was held on Sunday.

Sub-Collector Parul Pattwari, who presided over the meeting, stressed on strict enforcement of Model Code of Conduct and called upon the officials to be vigilant about illicit cash transport. As per the Code, a person can possess a maximum of `50,000 in cash. “If extra cash is found to be in possession of someone, then the same would be seized by officials concerned and the matter probed as per law,” she said.

Pattwari asked officials to be vigilant to check circulation of black money in Champua. “There is every likelihood of manipulation of voters by misuse of financial power by the candidates,” she said. The Sub-Collector stressed the need for vigilance in both Champua and Patna Assembly segments. She said if anybody is found to be in possession of more than `10 lakh, the matter would be immediately reported to the IT department.