Muduli gets a ‘transfer’ to J’singhpur, supporters unhappy

Published: 01st April 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJD’s decision to field Balikuda-Erasama MLA Prasant Muduli as its candidate in Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat has not gone down well with the party’s young leaders.
Though Muduli was reluctant to contest from the seat, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced his name as the party candidate for Jagatsinghpur. This has miffed the local youth members of BJD swearing allegiance to Amarendra Das, a ticket aspirant of the ruling party.

Biju Chhatra Janata Dal district president Pradipta Bhuiyan said Das enjoys a strong support base among youths in Jagatsinghpur. “The decision of the party to field Muduli in the seat instead of giving ticket to a young new face has come as a disappointment for us,” he said.
Meanwhile, Muduli’s supporters in Balikuda-Erasama are also upset after their leader was shifted to Jagatsinghpur by the party. In Muduli’s place, BJD has fielded Raghunandan Das as its candidate from Balikuda-Erasama seat. 

Raghunandan joined BJD by quitting BJP recently and it was expected that the ruling party would field him in Balikuda-Erasama since sitting MLA Muduli faced stiff opposition from local BJD leaders.
However, the BJD leader was unwilling to contest from Jagatsinghpur because of his lack of rapport with voters and popularity of sitting Congress MLA Chiranjib Biswal.
While BJD and BJP have announced their respective candidates for all four Assembly seats in the district, Congress is struggling to select its nominees from Balikuda-Erasama and Paradip segments. Similarly, BJP is yet to finalise its candidate for Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

Resentment over selection
Bhubaneswar: The decision to field sitting BJD MLA of Balikuda-Erasama Prashant Muduli from Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency by ruling party sparked off large-scale resentment among the supporters of Amarendra Das. Large number of supporters of Das protested against the decision in front of Naveen Nivas and threatened to defeat the BJD candidate in the constituency if ticket for Muduli was not withdrawn. Das is expected to file his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the constituency.
 

