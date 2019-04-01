Home States Odisha

Pitched triangular battle on cards in Aul Assembly seat

Aul Assembly segment under Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency is all set to witness a pitched battle among Congress, BJD and BJP.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Aul Assembly segment under Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency is all set to witness a pitched battle among Congress, BJD and BJP. While incumbent legislator Debendra Sharma of Congress has been renominated by the party, Rajya Sabha member and BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb has been fielded by the ruling party. BJP has nominated former Aul MLA Dalagobinda Nayak from the seat.

The Assembly seat has been the fiefdom of the royal family of Aul and Deb belongs to its fourth generation. Deb’s mother, Sushri Devi, is a former member of Rajya Sabha while his father Sarat Deb was elected  thrice from the Assembly segment and once from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat in 1983 in a by-election. Deb’s grandmother Ramraj Kumari was elected from Pattamundai Assembly segment in the first Assembly elections after independence in 1952.

Aul constituency was formed in 1957 and since then the scions of the royal family have been contesting the elections. The royal family has considerable influence on the voters in the area as is evident from the fact that they have been defeated only four times from the seat.  In the last Assembly polls, Congress’ Debendra Sharma had defeated Deb by a margin of 3,503 votes.

“BJD is determined to the win the seat this time,” said a party supporter Jadunath Behera.
However, Basant Sahoo, who owns a grocery shop in Aul, said the influence of the royal family is on the wane. “Sitting Congress MLA Debendra Sharma has worked for development of Aul and will reap benefits,” he said.

Aul Assembly segment covers Aul and Rajkanika blocks. Both Deb and  Debendra have a good support base in Aul block while BJP candidate Dolagobinda Nayak is popular in Rajkanika area, said Sangram Singh, a BJP supporter of Rajkanika.

However, Deb seemed unfazed by the allegation and said BJD has done much for the people in the block. “All villages are now connected with concrete roads. Our Government has provided drinking water to almost all the villages and several bridges have been built in Aul and Rajkanika areas to facilitate smooth communication between villages,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp