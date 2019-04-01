Home States Odisha

Politics a family show in Odisha

Odisha Politics has virtually turned into a family affair with all the three major parties preferring candidates from political dynasties over new entrants in the elections

Published: 01st April 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hemananda Biswal's daughter Sunita Biswal with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Politics has virtually turned into a family affair with all the three major parties preferring candidates from political dynasties over new entrants in the elections. The electoral arena has been crowded with father and son/daughter, wife and husband and siblings as political parties are unwilling to take risk by fielding candidates outside known political families due to fear of rebellion and dissidence.

Balangir is a glaring example as the Lok Sabha constituency is still in the grip of the erstwhile royal family even after 71 years of Independence. The ruling BJD and BJP have reposed their faith in members of the royal family and fielded them as candidates. While Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, one of the royals and sitting BJD MP, has been renominated from the Lok Sabha seat, his younger brother Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo has been fielded by the ruling party from Balangir Assembly seat. Both Kalikesh and Arkesh are sons of BJD veteran and former Rajya Sabha Member AU Singhdeo.
The BJP has also nominated Sangeeta Singhdeo, a former MP and wife of KV Singhdeo, from the Lok Sabha seat. KV will contest from Patnagarh on a BJP ticket.

The royal family is being challenged by members of the Mishra family of Congress. While Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra will take on Arkesh in Balangir Assembly seat, his son Samarendra Mishra has been fielded by the party from the Lok Sabha constituency.

In the adjoining Kalahandi, former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das and his son Sagar Charan Das have been fielded by the Congress from Lok Sabha and Bhawanipatna Assembly constituencies respectively. 
Similarly, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik is likely to contest from two Assembly seats, Ghasipura in Keonjhar and Bhadaripokhari in Bhadrak while his son Navajyoti has been made the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Balasore seat. Besides, Madhumita Sethi, daughter of senior leader Anant Narayan Sethi, has been announced as the party’s candidate from Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency. Sethi is also an aspirant for a Congress ticket to contest the Assembly elections.
In the run up to the polls, Congress had announced that two persons from a family will not be considered for tickets barring some established political families.

Though it was speculated that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will experiment with new faces in the elections, the candidate list of the party shows that he has also succumbed to the pressure by nominating sons of sitting MPs and MLAs in many constituencies. 

Prominent among them are Bishnu Brata Routray, son of senior Minister Bijoyshree Routray from Basudevpur, Debi Ranjan Tripathy, son of sitting MLA Pravat Tripathy from Banki and Souvic Biswal, son of sitting MLA Prabhat Biswal from Choudwar-Cuttack. Both the sitting MLAs have been denied renomination for their alleged involvement in chit fund scam.

Besides, BJD ticket for Koraput Lok Sabha seat has gone to Kaushalya Hikaka, wife of sitting MP Jhina Hikaka. In the adjoining Nabarangpur, the Lok Sabha seat has gone to senior Cabinet Minister Ramesh Majhi while his brother Prakash Majhi has been fielded by the ruling party from Jharigam Assembly segment, their family bastion.

Sources said senior BJD leader Bed Prakash Agrawal, who has been renominated from Patkura, wants his son to be given ticket because of his failing health. There are several other instances when sons have been given tickets to placate fathers who have been denied ticket by the BJD supremo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Politics dynasty politics Balangir BJD Odisha BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 Odisha elections Odisha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp